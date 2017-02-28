Jackson 5: Celtics post deadline shopping list

By Aaron Jackson

I’ve spent enough time on The Drive explaining why the Celtics doing nothing at the trade deadline was a terrible choice (team as constituted won’t be around forever, Raptors getting better, top of this year’s draft redundant to Celtics needs, #1 overall picks not likely to produce titles etc…), so no need to rehash it here. What I will do is look at some of the options now available to help them out down the stretch.

#1 Andrew Bogut: Traded to the Sixers at the trade deadline, it’s pretty clear they will be buying him out to save money and create playing time for their younger talent. I said it on Thursday and I’ll say it again now; he’s going to Cleveland because that’s his best chance to get a title. But if somehow the financials don’t work out on that deal Boston may be a consolation prize.

#2 Terrence Jones: New Orleans now features a front court of DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis, by far the most talented big man duo in the league. That leaves a player like Jones as the odd man out in terms of playing time. He was productive for the Pelicans this season, averaging 11 points per game, so he could be a good option for Boston in the stretch run.

#3 Jared Sullinger: The former Celtic was traded to Phoenix from Toronto as part of one of the Raptors deals to improve their team. If only Boston attempted such things. He hasn’t done anything this season, and the Suns have already opted to buy him out. Meaning that Sullinger could make a possible return, though his foot injury may leave him as a less than desirable option.

#4 Matt Barnes: By all accounts the guy is an absolute head case, but one that you like if he’s on your team. 14 years he’s been in the league, so he’s obviously done something right. He also tends to play well against Boston, so maybe he’d play even better for them? He was waived by Sacramento in the sizeable wake of the Boogie trade and is now on the open market.

#5 Guerschon Yabusele: Danny Ainge, to help avoid being lambasted by the media for again doing nothing at the deadline, floated a juicy little nugget out there after it had passed; Yabusele might make it to the states this year! Contain your excitement! Seriously though, last year’s #16 overall draft pick is currently playing for the Shanghai Sharks, who are in the playoffs for whatever league the Shanghai Sharks play in. He put up 31-13 in their first game, a loss. When their season is over Yabusele is likely to come to Maine to play for the Red Claws. It seems like a bit of a pipe dream that he would make any sort of contribution in Boston though.