Trevor Bates- New England Patriot & Black Bears alum talks Super Bowl and Boston parade

After a wild week for the New England Patriots stemming from their historic comeback victory in Houston last Sunday. Maine Black Bear alum and member of the New England Patriots Trevor Bates joined Aaron Jackson, Sterling Pingree and Ernie Clark to discuss the Super Bowl, the parade in Boston and his future with the team. Find out what the mood really was in the Patriots locker room as they trailed 21-3 at halftime.

