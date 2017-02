The radio voice of the Boston Celtics, Sean Grande joined Jim Churchill, Aaron Jackson and Mark Paulette to give his thoughts on Super Bowl LI and find out how he breaks down the comparison between Allen Iverson and Isaiah Thomas.

Catch The Drive, weekdays 4pm to 6pm on 92.9fm The Ticket and streaming live at DriveShowMaine.com. Follow us on Twitter, @DriveShowMaine and “Like Us” on Facebook, Drive Show Maine.