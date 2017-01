Now that the Patriots have earned a spot in the Super Bowl, there is a lot of talk about legacies for the quarterback and head coach. To discuss such weighty topics, Jim Churchill, Jeff Solari and Aaron Jackson welcomed in Bob Ryan of the Boston Globe.

Catch The Drive, weekdays 4pm to 6pm on 92.9fm The Ticket and streaming live at DriveShowMaine.com. Follow us on Twitter, @DriveShowMaine and “Like Us” on Facebook, Drive Show Maine.