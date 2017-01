It was announced on Thursday that the Maine Black Bears football team will take on UMass on November 11th at Fenway Park. To talk about this highly anticipated contest, Maine coach Joe Harasymiak joined Aaron Jackson and Sterling Pingree.

Catch The Drive, weekdays 4pm to 6pm on 92.9fm The Ticket and streaming live at DriveShowMaine.com. Follow us on Twitter, @DriveShowMaine.com and “Like Us” on Facebook, Drive Show Maine.