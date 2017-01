Nobody does more research before Patriots games than Marc “The Beetle” Bertrand for the 3 hour Patriots pregame show (catch it on 92.9fm The Ticket.) The Beetle joined Aaron Jackson, Jeff Solari and Sterling Pingree to discuss all the aspects of the game nobody else has covered.

Catch The Drive, weekdays 4pm to 6pm on 92.9fm The Ticket and streaming live at DriveShowMaine.com. Follow us on Twitter, @DriveShowMaine.com and “Like Us” on Facebook, Drive Show Maine.