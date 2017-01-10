Jackson 5: One hit wonderful

By Aaron Jackson

With the Patriots on a bye this week, the Celtics and Bruins mired in mediocrity and the Red Sox still weeks away from even sniffing a baseball field I’ve decided to switch things up a little bit for this week’s Jackson 5. My inspiration comes from listening to the one hit wonders channel on XM radio recently. I was driving along when an artist came on that shocked me to my core. Here are 5 actors that became one hit wonders in the music world. I’ve also taken the time to rank them on a scale of 1 to 5 Wahlburgers (this will make sense later).

Eddie Murphy: What can I say, the man wants to “PARTY ALL THE TIME!” This classic hit number 2 on the Billboard Top 100 in 1985. The comedian really hits the high notes in this one and has some dance moves as well. Only thing that would make it better is if he were to redo it wearing the fat suit from The Nutty Professor. I give it 4 out of 5 Wahlburgers.

Bruce Willis: This actor’s music career really did Die Hard! “Respect Yourself” (I’m not sure he did with this one) was the big hit off his solo album titled The Return of Bruno. Turns out, Willis has an alter ego named Bruno Radolini…WHO KNEW? The song came out in 1987, but once Die Hard was released in 1988 Willis seemed to give up on the music career. Probably for the best. I give “Respect Yourself” 3 out of 5 Wahlburgers.

Billy Crystal: “You Look Marvelous” is….ummmm…a song? I think? Kind of like a spoken word song I guess and the music video is something else. Crystal was going for comedy here I assume, as he used this accent and this character quite a bit on Saturday Night Live. Still, the song hit 58 on the Billboard Top 100. Crystal is best known for his role in directing, writing and producing movies now, which is probably for the best. I give this 2 out of 5 Wahlburgers.

Patrick Swayze: Dirty Dancing provided Swayze with a breakout in his acting career, but also gave him a temporary one in his music career. “She’s Like the Wind” confirmed his status as a man all the ladies wanted, and reached #3 on the Billboard Hot 100. For me though the song doesn’t really hit home. I give it 2 out of 5 Wahlburgers.

Mark Wahlberg: Wahlberg was first in New Kids on the Block, but only lasted a few months. After that he eventually formed the Funky Bunch, who came out with this hit which hit #1 on the Billboard charts. They did have a second single that did ok, but most everyone knows them for “Good Vibrations”. Sadly, their second album had very little success, though it all worked out for Wahlberg. He now is one of the biggest actors out there, and his family runs a successful burger joint in Boston which this post’s award is named after. I give Good Vibrations 5 out of 5 Wahlburgers.