With NFL Wild Card weekend just a few days away, Jim Churchill, Jeff Solari and Mark Paulette welcomed in Eric Wilbur to break down the different storylines and how they affect the New England Patriots.

Catch The Drive, weekdays 4pm to 6pm on 92.9fm The Ticket and streaming live at DriveShowMaine.com. Follow us on Twitter, @DriveShowMaine and “Like Us” on Facebook, Drive Show Maine.