With the temps refusing to get above single digits, it’s most important this time of year to keep the hot stove well stoked. And to do that stoking, Jim Churchill, Aaron Jackson and Mark Paulette welcomed in Rob Bradford of WEEI.com to talk all things Red Sox.

Catch The Drive, weekdays 4pm to 6pm on 92.9fm The Ticket and streaming live at DriveShowMaine.com. Follow us on Twitter, @DriveShowMaine and “Like Us” on Facebook, Drive Show Maine.