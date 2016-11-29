By Aaron Jackson

Anybody that has watched the last few weeks of New England Patriots’ football can tell you that their level of confidence in this team is beginning to wane. They’re still getting wins, but the margins of victory are closing in and the teams they’re beating are, how do I say this nicely; awful. Injuries are also starting to become a concern, especially on offense, but there is some hope. Malcolm Mitchell, a rookie wide receiver, has burst onto the scene these last two weeks, and is making a case to be a full time starter. But what do we actually know about this kid?

5 Things you may not know about Malcolm Mitchell; the Patriots’ newest offensive weapon.

Mitchell finished his college career third in University of Georgia history with 174 receptions for 2,350 yards and 16 touchdowns. As a freshman he caught 45 passes for 665 yards and 4 touchdowns. That’s after missing 3 games with a hamstring injury. He finished 4th in the SEC in receiving yards that year and was named Freshman All-SEC. Speaking of injuries, he’s had a few of them. The biggest was in 2013 when Mitchell missed the entire season for the Bulldogs after tearing his ACL in the first quarter of the first game of the season. He’s already had one horrific looking elbow injury with the Patriots this preseason, but made it back onto the field quickly. Durability may be an issue, but he’s bounced back quickly as well. He is also a writer. And no, I’m not talking about his Twitter, Instagram or Facebook. This year he published “The Magician’s Hat”, a children’s picture book featuring David the Magician. You can buy it at most online book retailers for around $17-$18, or go to his website www.readwithmalcolm.com. He’s also a member of Reese Witherspoon’s book club and has a second book on the way. He’s flexible. Much like Troy Brown, Mitchell in college was used occasionally on both sides of the ball as a receiver and a cornerback. Bill Belichick loves that kind of player.

