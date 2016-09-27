Drive AUDIO: Maine Black Bears OC Liam Cohen

The Maine Black Bears opened up their home schedule on Saturday vs James Madison University, falling 31-20. The Black Bears will look to bounce back this Saturday as Maine welcome the Bryant University Bulldogs to Alfond Stadium at 3:30pm. To preview this weekend’s match up, Jim Churchill and Aaron Jackson welcomed in Maine offensive coordinator Liam Cohen.

